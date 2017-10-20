Clarkson PLC (CKN.L)
CKN.L on London Stock Exchange
2,955.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
2,955.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-45.00 (-1.50%)
-45.00 (-1.50%)
Prev Close
3,000.00
3,000.00
Open
2,996.00
2,996.00
Day's High
3,000.00
3,000.00
Day's Low
2,953.00
2,953.00
Volume
24,293
24,293
Avg. Vol
40,534
40,534
52-wk High
3,033.00
3,033.00
52-wk Low
1,910.00
1,910.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
James Hughes-Hallett
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Andi Case
|2008
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Jeffrey Woyda
|54
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
|
Peter Anker
|2015
|President - Broking and Investment Banking, Executive Director
|
Penny Watson
|2013
|Company Secretary