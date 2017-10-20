Edition:
Grupo Clarin SA (CLA.BA)

CLA.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

53.70ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$1.70 (+3.27%)
Prev Close
$52.00
Open
$53.00
Day's High
$53.75
Day's Low
$52.00
Volume
4,626
Avg. Vol
15,338
52-wk High
$764.47
52-wk Low
$48.10

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jorge Carlos Rendo

2015 Chairman of the Board, Director of External Relations

Hector Mario Aranda

2017 Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of AGEA

Carlos Alberto Moltini

2006 Chief Executive Officer of Cablevision

Daniel Zanardi

2002 Chief Executive Officer of ARTEAR

Francisco Ivan Acevedo

Director of Corporate Control
