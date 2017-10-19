Clariant Chemicals India Ltd (CLAC.NS)
CLAC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
611.00INR
19 Oct 2017
611.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.95 (-0.96%)
Rs-5.95 (-0.96%)
Prev Close
Rs616.95
Rs616.95
Open
Rs615.10
Rs615.10
Day's High
Rs625.00
Rs625.00
Day's Low
Rs608.00
Rs608.00
Volume
8,010
8,010
Avg. Vol
21,896
21,896
52-wk High
Rs822.00
Rs822.00
52-wk Low
Rs563.25
Rs563.25
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kewal Handa
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Adnan Ahmad
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Sanjay Ghadge
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Amee Joshi
|2015
|Chief Compliance Officer, Assistant Company Secretary,
|
Karl Dierssen
|2013
|Director