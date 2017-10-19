Edition:
Claris Lifesciences Ltd (CLAI.BO)

CLAI.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

352.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.20 (-0.06%)
Prev Close
Rs352.20
Open
Rs352.50
Day's High
Rs353.50
Day's Low
Rs351.25
Volume
35,399
Avg. Vol
156,917
52-wk High
Rs430.10
52-wk Low
Rs231.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Surrinder Kapur

78 2012 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Arjun Handa

2014 Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director

Kirit Kanjaria

2013 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Chandrasingh Purohit

Whole Time Director

Milina Bose

2014 Non Executive Non Independent Woman Director
Claris Lifesciences Ltd News

