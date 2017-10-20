City Lodge Hotels Ltd (CLHJ.J)
CLHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
12,680.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
12,680.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-285.00 (-2.20%)
-285.00 (-2.20%)
Prev Close
12,965.00
12,965.00
Open
12,995.00
12,995.00
Day's High
12,995.00
12,995.00
Day's Low
12,680.00
12,680.00
Volume
124,984
124,984
Avg. Vol
43,966
43,966
52-wk High
16,300.00
16,300.00
52-wk Low
12,350.00
12,350.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Bulelani Ngcuka
|62
|2010
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Clifford Ross
|59
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Andrew Widegger
|50
|2012
|Financial Director, Executive Director
|
Peter Schoeman
|51
|Divisional Director - Sales and Marketing
|
Marcel Kobilski
|52
|Divisional Director - Human Resources