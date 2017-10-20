Cellnex Telecom SA (CLNX.MC)
CLNX.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
20.75EUR
20 Oct 2017
20.75EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.20 (+0.97%)
€0.20 (+0.97%)
Prev Close
€20.55
€20.55
Open
€20.45
€20.45
Day's High
€20.75
€20.75
Day's Low
€20.36
€20.36
Volume
928,206
928,206
Avg. Vol
674,917
674,917
52-wk High
€20.75
€20.75
52-wk Low
€12.55
€12.55
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Francisco Miguel Reynes Massanet
|54
|2014
|Chairman of the Board
|
Tobias Martinez Gimeno
|57
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Jose Manuel Aisa Mancho
|Director of Finance and Corporate Development
|
Sergio Tortola Perez
|Global Director of Operations and Efficiency
|
Josep Maria Coronas Guinart
|2014
|General Manager, Secretary, Director
- BRIEF-Cellnex wins 4-year contract from Maritime Rescue
- Fitch: Cellnex Leverage Trajectory Still a Risk Following Alticom Acquisition
- BRIEF-Cellnex buys Dutch Alticom to expand 5G capabilities
- BRIEF-Cellnex Telecom H1 net profit down at 19 mln euros
- Fitch Revises Cellnex's Outlook to Negative; Affirms at 'BBB-'