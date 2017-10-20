Edition:
United States

Cellnex Telecom SA (CLNX.MC)

CLNX.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

20.75EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.20 (+0.97%)
Prev Close
€20.55
Open
€20.45
Day's High
€20.75
Day's Low
€20.36
Volume
928,206
Avg. Vol
674,917
52-wk High
€20.75
52-wk Low
€12.55

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Francisco Miguel Reynes Massanet

54 2014 Chairman of the Board

Tobias Martinez Gimeno

57 2014 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Jose Manuel Aisa Mancho

Director of Finance and Corporate Development

Sergio Tortola Perez

Global Director of Operations and Efficiency

Josep Maria Coronas Guinart

2014 General Manager, Secretary, Director
Cellnex Telecom SA News

