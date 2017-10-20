Clicks Group Ltd (CLSJ.J)
CLSJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
15,561.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
15,561.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-165.00 (-1.05%)
-165.00 (-1.05%)
Prev Close
15,726.00
15,726.00
Open
15,865.00
15,865.00
Day's High
15,916.00
15,916.00
Day's Low
15,500.00
15,500.00
Volume
796,193
796,193
Avg. Vol
551,610
551,610
52-wk High
16,333.00
16,333.00
52-wk Low
11,000.00
11,000.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
David Nurek
|66
|1997
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
David Kneale
|62
|2006
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Michael Fleming
|49
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Vikesh Ramsunder
|45
|2015
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Bertina Engelbrecht
|53
|2008
|Group Human Resources Director, Executive Director