Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)

CM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

112.58CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.15 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
$112.73
Open
$113.20
Day's High
$113.26
Day's Low
$112.57
Volume
789,516
Avg. Vol
1,344,913
52-wk High
$120.83
52-wk Low
$97.52

People

Name Age Since Current Position

John Manley

67 2015 Independent Chairman of the Board

Victor Dodig

51 2014 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Kevin Glass

50 2011 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Executive Vice President

Sandy Sharman

Chief Human Resource Officer, Executive Vice President

Laura Dottori-Attanasio

49 2013 Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer
