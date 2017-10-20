CanniMed Therapeutics Inc (CMED.TO)
CMED.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
11.63CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.09 (+0.78%)
Prev Close
$11.54
Open
$11.55
Day's High
$11.90
Day's Low
$11.50
Volume
48,774
Avg. Vol
46,370
52-wk High
$13.35
52-wk Low
$7.32
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Donald Ching
|74
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Brent Zettl
|54
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
John Knowles
|61
|2008
|Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary, Director
|
Gulwant Bajwa
|54
|Vice President - Business Development and Regulatory Affairs
|
Larry Holbrook
|69
|Chief Research Officer