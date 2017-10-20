Edition:
United States

Computer Modelling Group Ltd (CMG.TO)

CMG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

10.05CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.05 (+0.50%)
Prev Close
$10.00
Open
$10.01
Day's High
$10.09
Day's Low
$10.00
Volume
38,824
Avg. Vol
101,228
52-wk High
$11.32
52-wk Low
$8.20

People

Name Age Since Current Position

John Zaozirny

69 2017 Chairman of the Board

Kenneth Dedeluk

66 2000 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Sandra Balic

2013 Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance

Ryan Schneider

2015 Chief Operating Officer

Robert Eastick

2017 Vice President - CoFlow
