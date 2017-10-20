Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG (CMIG4.SA)
CMIG4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
8.31BRL
20 Oct 2017
8.31BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.01 (+0.12%)
R$ 0.01 (+0.12%)
Prev Close
R$ 8.30
R$ 8.30
Open
R$ 8.32
R$ 8.32
Day's High
R$ 8.46
R$ 8.46
Day's Low
R$ 8.25
R$ 8.25
Volume
12,381,100
12,381,100
Avg. Vol
7,603,718
7,603,718
52-wk High
R$ 12.04
R$ 12.04
52-wk Low
R$ 5.14
R$ 5.14
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jose Afonso Bicalho Beltrao da Silva
|68
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Bernardo Afonso Salomao de Alvarenga
|65
|Chief Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Executive Officer
|
Adezio De Almeida Lima
|61
|Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
|
Maura Galuppo Botelho Martins
|56
|Chief Officer for Human Relations and Resources
|
Cesar Vaz de Melo Fernandes
|59
|2015
|Chief Business Development Officer, Member of the Executive Board
