Coronation Fund Managers Ltd (CMLJ.J)
CMLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
7,365.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
7,365.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
76.00 (+1.04%)
76.00 (+1.04%)
Prev Close
7,289.00
7,289.00
Open
7,291.00
7,291.00
Day's High
7,377.00
7,377.00
Day's Low
7,266.00
7,266.00
Volume
824,413
824,413
Avg. Vol
616,696
616,696
52-wk High
7,922.00
7,922.00
52-wk Low
5,882.00
5,882.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Shams Pather
|65
|2009
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Anton Pillay
|46
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
John Snalam
|57
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Lee-Anne Parenzee
|2012
|Company Secretary
|
Alexandra Watson
|60
|2017
|Lead Non-Executive Independent Director