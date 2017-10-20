Capitaland Mall Trust (CMLT.SI)
CMLT.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
2.04SGD
20 Oct 2017
2.04SGD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.01 (-0.49%)
$-0.01 (-0.49%)
Prev Close
$2.05
$2.05
Open
$2.05
$2.05
Day's High
$2.06
$2.06
Day's Low
$2.04
$2.04
Volume
5,953,500
5,953,500
Avg. Vol
12,008,230
12,008,230
52-wk High
$2.17
$2.17
52-wk Low
$1.87
$1.87
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Tee Hieong Tan
|50
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Executive Director of CapitaMall Trust Management Limited
|
Ming Yan Lim
|54
|2013
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Deputy Chairman of the Board of CapitaMall Trust Management Limited
|
Ju Lin Lee
|2015
|Company Secretary
|
Lee Nah Tan
|43
|2015
|Company Secretary
|
Juan Thong Leow
|50
|2014
|Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of CapitaMall Trust Management Limited