Cemex SAB de CV (CMXCPO.MX)
CMXCPO.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
15.18MXN
20 Oct 2017
15.18MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$15.18
$15.18
Open
$15.37
$15.37
Day's High
$15.59
$15.59
Day's Low
$15.14
$15.14
Volume
24,350,345
24,350,345
Avg. Vol
32,533,267
32,533,267
52-wk High
$19.27
$19.27
52-wk Low
$14.55
$14.55
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rogelio Zambrano Lozano
|58
|2014
|Chairman of the Board
|
Fernando Angel Gonzalez Olivieri
|62
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Jose Antonio Gonzalez Flores
|46
|2014
|Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer
|
Jaime Gerardo Elizondo Chapa
|2015
|President CEMEX Europe
|
Joaquin Miguel Estrada Suarez
|53
|2014
|President CEMEX Asia, Middle East and Africa