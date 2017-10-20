Centrica PLC (CNA.L)
CNA.L on London Stock Exchange
173.10GBp
20 Oct 2017
173.10GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
1.10 (+0.64%)
1.10 (+0.64%)
Prev Close
172.00
172.00
Open
173.10
173.10
Day's High
173.10
173.10
Day's Low
171.10
171.10
Volume
23,737,332
23,737,332
Avg. Vol
23,341,378
23,341,378
52-wk High
236.90
236.90
52-wk Low
170.88
170.88
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Richard Haythornthwaite
|60
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Iain Conn
|53
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Jeff Bell
|2015
|Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Mark Hanafin
|57
|2016
|Chief Executive - Centrica Business, Executive Director
|
Mark Hodges
|51
|2015
|Chief Executive - Centrica Consumer, Executive Director
- UPDATE 1-Record close for FTSE as sterling slides on Brexit impasse
- UK ask regulator to set price cap to mend 'broken energy market'
- UPDATE 2-UK ask regulator to set price cap to mend "broken energy market"
- FTSE holds near 2-month high though banks weigh
- UK to publish draft energy price cap laws, seeking to fix "broken" market