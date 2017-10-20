Connect Group PLC (CNCTC.L)
CNCTC.L on London Stock Exchange
96.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
96.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
1.00 (+1.04%)
1.00 (+1.04%)
Prev Close
95.75
95.75
Open
96.75
96.75
Day's High
102.75
102.75
Day's Low
95.00
95.00
Volume
264,657
264,657
Avg. Vol
428,895
428,895
52-wk High
159.74
159.74
52-wk Low
88.00
88.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gary Kennedy
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Mark Cashmore
|56
|2006
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
David Bauernfeind
|48
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Jonathan Bunting
|2016
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
|
Stuart Marriner
|2010
|General Counsel, Company Secretary