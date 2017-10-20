Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO)
CNE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
4.03CAD
20 Oct 2017
4.03CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.01 (+0.25%)
$0.01 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
$4.02
$4.02
Open
$4.02
$4.02
Day's High
$4.04
$4.04
Day's Low
$4.01
$4.01
Volume
128,761
128,761
Avg. Vol
224,361
224,361
52-wk High
$4.80
$4.80
52-wk Low
$3.62
$3.62
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Michael Hibberd
|60
|2009
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Charle Gamba
|2008
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Jason Bednar
|43
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Independent Director
|
Ravi Sharma
|2015
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Kevin Flick
|2010
|Vice President - Capital Markets and Investor Relations