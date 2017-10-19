Can Fin Homes Ltd (CNFH.NS)
CNFH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
537.15INR
19 Oct 2017
537.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.55 (-0.66%)
Rs-3.55 (-0.66%)
Prev Close
Rs540.70
Rs540.70
Open
Rs541.00
Rs541.00
Day's High
Rs544.60
Rs544.60
Day's Low
Rs532.25
Rs532.25
Volume
134,995
134,995
Avg. Vol
541,455
541,455
52-wk High
Rs666.00
Rs666.00
52-wk Low
Rs251.98
Rs251.98
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
S.R. Iyer
|Non-Executive Chairman, Independent Director
|
Atanu Bagchi
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Veena Kamath
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Sarada Hota
|2016
|Managing Director, Additional Whole-time Director
|
K. Sathyaprakash
|2013
|Assistant General Manager, Company Secretary
- BRIEF-Can Fin Homes approves share split in 1:5 ratio
- BRIEF-Can Fin Homes to consider proposal for sub-division of shares
- BRIEF-Can Fin Homes approves to seek members' nod for rasing funds up to 60 bln rupees
- BRIEF-Can Fin Homes to consider fund raising via issue of NCDs
- BRIEF-Can Fin Homes March-qtr profit rises