Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO)
CNQ.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
41.70CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.39 (+0.94%)
Prev Close
$41.31
Open
$41.43
Day's High
$41.74
Day's Low
$41.29
Volume
954,187
Avg. Vol
2,334,381
52-wk High
$46.74
52-wk Low
$35.90
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Norman Edwards
|57
|2012
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Steve Laut
|59
|2006
|President, Director
|
Corey Bieber
|53
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President - Finance
|
Tim McKay
|55
|2014
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Darren Fichter
|46
|2016
|Executive Vice President - Canadian Conventional
- UPDATE 1-Canadian Natural assessing duration of oil sands turnaround
- Canadian Natural assessing duration of ongoing oil sands turnaround
- Synthetic climbs on concerns about reduced supply
- Canadian Natural buys Cenovus Pelican Lake assets for C$975 million
- UPDATE 2-Canadian Natural buys Cenovus Pelican Lake assets for C$975 million