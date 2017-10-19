Edition:
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd (CNTP.NS)

CNTP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

279.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs2.20 (+0.79%)
Prev Close
Rs277.65
Open
Rs280.50
Day's High
Rs283.50
Day's Low
Rs278.00
Volume
110,720
Avg. Vol
357,072
52-wk High
Rs314.00
52-wk Low
Rs154.45

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Sajjan Bhajanka

63 2014 Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Hari Agarwal

2017 Executive Vice Chairman of the Board,

Arun Julasaria

2013 Chief Financial Officer

Sundeep Jhunjhunwala

2013 Chief Compliance Officer, Secretary, IR Contact Officer

Sanjay Agarwal

53 2011 Managing Director, Executive Director
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd News

