Coal India Ltd (COAL.BO)
COAL.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
286.20INR
19 Oct 2017
286.20INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.00 (-1.38%)
Rs-4.00 (-1.38%)
Prev Close
Rs290.20
Rs290.20
Open
Rs290.90
Rs290.90
Day's High
Rs291.00
Rs291.00
Day's Low
Rs285.00
Rs285.00
Volume
61,060
61,060
Avg. Vol
502,016
502,016
52-wk High
Rs337.30
Rs337.30
52-wk Low
Rs234.00
Rs234.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gopal Singh
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Chandan Dey
|58
|2015
|Director - Finance
|
M. Viswanathan
|2011
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
R. Mohan Das
|60
|2007
|Director - Personnel & Industrial Relations, Executive Director
|
Reena Puri
|2017
|Part Time Official Director
- World's largest coal miner looking to buy metal mines abroad