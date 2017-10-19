Edition:
United States

Coal India Ltd (COAL.BO)

COAL.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

286.20INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.00 (-1.38%)
Prev Close
Rs290.20
Open
Rs290.90
Day's High
Rs291.00
Day's Low
Rs285.00
Volume
61,060
Avg. Vol
502,016
52-wk High
Rs337.30
52-wk Low
Rs234.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Gopal Singh

2017 Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Chandan Dey

58 2015 Director - Finance

M. Viswanathan

2011 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

R. Mohan Das

60 2007 Director - Personnel & Industrial Relations, Executive Director

Reena Puri

2017 Part Time Official Director
» More People

Coal India Ltd News

» More COAL.BO News