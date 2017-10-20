Cobham PLC (COB.L)
COB.L on London Stock Exchange
141.10GBp
20 Oct 2017
141.10GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.10 (+0.07%)
0.10 (+0.07%)
Prev Close
141.00
141.00
Open
142.20
142.20
Day's High
143.30
143.30
Day's Low
141.00
141.00
Volume
3,031,832
3,031,832
Avg. Vol
6,968,219
6,968,219
52-wk High
153.03
153.03
52-wk Low
89.07
89.07
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Michael Wareing
|63
|2017
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
David Lockwood
|54
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
David Mellors
|48
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Lyn Colloff
|2011
|Company Secretary
|
Jonathan Flint
|56
|2017
|Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
