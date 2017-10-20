Edition:
United States

Cobham PLC (COB.L)

COB.L on London Stock Exchange

141.10GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.10 (+0.07%)
Prev Close
141.00
Open
142.20
Day's High
143.30
Day's Low
141.00
Volume
3,031,832
Avg. Vol
6,968,219
52-wk High
153.03
52-wk Low
89.07

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Michael Wareing

63 2017 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

David Lockwood

54 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

David Mellors

48 2017 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Lyn Colloff

2011 Company Secretary

Jonathan Flint

56 2017 Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
» More People

Cobham PLC News

» More COB.L News