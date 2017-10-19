Edition:
United States

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CODE.NS)

CODE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

225.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.10 (+0.49%)
Prev Close
Rs224.00
Open
Rs226.90
Day's High
Rs228.00
Day's Low
Rs224.05
Volume
7,838
Avg. Vol
100,360
52-wk High
Rs277.00
52-wk Low
Rs190.20

People

Name Age Since Current Position

V.G. Siddhartha

55 2015 Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

R. Ram Mohan

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Venu Madhav

46 Chief Executive Officer of CDG

Bidisha Nagaraj

47 2014 Group President Marketing for Coffee Day

Sadananda Poojary

51 2014 Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd News

