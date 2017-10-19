Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CODE.NS)
CODE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
225.10INR
19 Oct 2017
225.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs1.10 (+0.49%)
Rs1.10 (+0.49%)
Prev Close
Rs224.00
Rs224.00
Open
Rs226.90
Rs226.90
Day's High
Rs228.00
Rs228.00
Day's Low
Rs224.05
Rs224.05
Volume
7,838
7,838
Avg. Vol
100,360
100,360
52-wk High
Rs277.00
Rs277.00
52-wk Low
Rs190.20
Rs190.20
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
V.G. Siddhartha
|55
|2015
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
R. Ram Mohan
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Venu Madhav
|46
|Chief Executive Officer of CDG
|
Bidisha Nagaraj
|47
|2014
|Group President Marketing for Coffee Day
|
Sadananda Poojary
|51
|2014
|Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
- BRIEF-Coffee Day Enterprises gets shareholders' nod to issue NCDs
- BRIEF-Coffee Day Enterprises gets NCLT nod for scheme of amalgamation with Coffee Day Overseas
- BRIEF-Coffee Day Enterprises says unit agreed to divest 6.5 mln shares in Global Edge Software
- BRIEF-Coffee Day Enterprises unit Coffee Day Global buys ONS Ventures SDN.BHD
- BRIEF-India's Coffee Day Enterprises June-qtr consol profit up 51 pct