Curro Holdings Ltd (COHJ.J)
COHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
3,880.14ZAc
20 Oct 2017
3,880.14ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-54.86 (-1.39%)
-54.86 (-1.39%)
Prev Close
3,935.00
3,935.00
Open
3,935.00
3,935.00
Day's High
3,974.00
3,974.00
Day's Low
3,847.00
3,847.00
Volume
669,346
669,346
Avg. Vol
480,921
480,921
52-wk High
5,100.00
5,100.00
52-wk Low
3,387.00
3,387.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Santie Botha
|52
|2013
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Chris van der Merwe
|49
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Bernardt van der Linde
|34
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Andries Greyling
|42
|Chief Operating Officer, Company Secretary, Executive Director
|
Hendrik Louw
|44
|2012
|Chief Investment Officer, Executive Director