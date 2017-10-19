Cox & Kings Ltd (COKI.NS)
COKI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
270.60INR
19 Oct 2017
270.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.30 (+0.11%)
Rs0.30 (+0.11%)
Prev Close
Rs270.30
Rs270.30
Open
Rs270.00
Rs270.00
Day's High
Rs272.25
Rs272.25
Day's Low
Rs270.00
Rs270.00
Volume
9,324
9,324
Avg. Vol
336,390
336,390
52-wk High
Rs305.60
Rs305.60
52-wk Low
Rs157.60
Rs157.60
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Anthony Good
|81
|2010
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Anil Khandelwal
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Urrshila Kerkar
|2015
|Executive Director
|
Rashmi Jain
|2010
|Company Secretary
|
Ajay Kerkar
|2010
|Non-Executive Director