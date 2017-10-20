Edition:
Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI SA (COL.MC)

COL.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

7.71EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.12 (-1.53%)
Prev Close
€7.83
Open
€7.85
Day's High
€7.85
Day's Low
€7.69
Volume
1,050,291
Avg. Vol
1,197,094
52-wk High
€8.71
52-wk Low
€6.03

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Juan Jose Brugera Clavero

70 2008 Executive Chairman of the Board

Pedro Vinolas Serra

2008 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Angels Arderiu Ibars

Chief Financial Officer

Nuria Oferil Coll

2016 Director of Legal Affairs

Alberto Alcober Teixido

Business Director
Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI SA News

