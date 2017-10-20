Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI SA (COL.MC)
COL.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
7.71EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Juan Jose Brugera Clavero
|70
|2008
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Pedro Vinolas Serra
|2008
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Angels Arderiu Ibars
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Nuria Oferil Coll
|2016
|Director of Legal Affairs
|
Alberto Alcober Teixido
|Business Director
- BRIEF-Colonial announces share buyback program for up to 3 pct of share capital
- BRIEF-Colonial sees 2017 gross rental income above 279 mln euros
- BRIEF-Colonial board agrees to relocate registered office to Madrid
- Spain's Colonial calls board meeting for Monday to discuss moving head office from Catalonia-source
