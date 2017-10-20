Etablissementen Franz Colruyt NV (COLR.BR)
COLR.BR on Brussels Stock Exchange
44.65EUR
20 Oct 2017
44.65EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€44.65
€44.65
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
284,072
284,072
52-wk High
€50.40
€50.40
52-wk Low
€42.94
€42.94
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jef Colruyt
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Executive Director, representing Anima NV, Chairman of the Colruyt Group Directorate and of the Future Board, Chief Operating Officer Services
|
Marc Hofman
|59
|2013
|Member of the Colruyt Group Directorate, Chief Financial Officer
|
Dirk Depoorter
|2011
|Member of Colruyt Group Directorate, General Manager of Retail Partners
|
Chris Van Wettere
|2016
|General Manager Colruyt Lowest Prices, Member of Colruyt Group Directorate
|
Bart De Schutter
|2016
|General Manager - Colruyt France, Member of the Group Directorate