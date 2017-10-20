Sociedad Comercial del Plata SA (COM.BA)
COM.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
4.45ARS
20 Oct 2017
4.45ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.15 (+3.49%)
$0.15 (+3.49%)
Prev Close
$4.30
$4.30
Open
$4.30
$4.30
Day's High
$4.45
$4.45
Day's Low
$4.26
$4.26
Volume
7,573,780
7,573,780
Avg. Vol
3,282,556
3,282,556
52-wk High
$4.54
$4.54
52-wk Low
$2.51
$2.51
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ignacio Noel
|Chairman of the Board, Head of the Construction Department.
|
Matias Maria Brea
|56
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Director of Energy and Other Business Division
|
Walter R. Alvarez
|2012
|Entertainment Director
|
Hernan Ballve
|Director of Telecommunications
|
Pablo Arnaude
|2016
|Director