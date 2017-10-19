Coromandel International Ltd (CORF.NS)
CORF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
473.10INR
19 Oct 2017
473.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.65 (-0.77%)
Rs-3.65 (-0.77%)
Prev Close
Rs476.75
Rs476.75
Open
Rs479.50
Rs479.50
Day's High
Rs480.00
Rs480.00
Day's Low
Rs471.10
Rs471.10
Volume
18,862
18,862
Avg. Vol
178,216
178,216
52-wk High
Rs492.00
Rs492.00
52-wk Low
Rs229.00
Rs229.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
V. Ravichandran
|58
|2011
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
S. Sankarasubramanian
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President
|
Amir ALVI
|2015
|Executive Vice President & Head Manufacturing (Fertilisers)
|
Arun George
|49
|2015
|Executive Vice President & Head – Business (SSP)
|
P. Gopalakrishna
|2015
|Executive Vice President - Specility Nutrients & Business Development