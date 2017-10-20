Edition:
Costain Group PLC (COSG.L)

COSG.L on London Stock Exchange

436.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-2.25 (-0.51%)
Prev Close
438.25
Open
437.75
Day's High
438.50
Day's Low
434.50
Volume
47,392
Avg. Vol
182,684
52-wk High
494.50
52-wk Low
321.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Paul Golby

66 2016 Chairman of the Board

Andrew Wyllie

52 2005 Chief Executive, Executive Director

Anthony Bickerstaff

50 2006 Group Finance Director, Executive Director

Darren James

Managing Director - Infrastructure

Alex Vaughan

2013 Managing Director - Natural Resources
Costain Group PLC News

