Costain Group PLC (COSG.L)
COSG.L on London Stock Exchange
436.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
436.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-2.25 (-0.51%)
-2.25 (-0.51%)
Prev Close
438.25
438.25
Open
437.75
437.75
Day's High
438.50
438.50
Day's Low
434.50
434.50
Volume
47,392
47,392
Avg. Vol
182,684
182,684
52-wk High
494.50
494.50
52-wk Low
321.00
321.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Paul Golby
|66
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Andrew Wyllie
|52
|2005
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Anthony Bickerstaff
|50
|2006
|Group Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Darren James
|Managing Director - Infrastructure
|
Alex Vaughan
|2013
|Managing Director - Natural Resources