Compass Group PLC (CPG.L)

CPG.L on London Stock Exchange

1,584.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-22.00 (-1.37%)
Prev Close
1,606.00
Open
1,613.00
Day's High
1,613.00
Day's Low
1,583.00
Volume
2,922,080
Avg. Vol
2,906,330
52-wk High
1,765.92
52-wk Low
1,350.96

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Paul Walsh

62 2014 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Richard Cousins

57 2006 Group Chief Executive, Executive Director

Johnny Thomson

44 2015 Group Finance Director, Executive Director

Mark White

56 General Counsel, Company Secretary

Dominic Blakemore

47 2017 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
Compass Group PLC News

