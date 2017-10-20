Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd (CPIJ.J)
CPIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
92,100.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
92,100.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-900.00 (-0.97%)
-900.00 (-0.97%)
Prev Close
93,000.00
93,000.00
Open
93,186.00
93,186.00
Day's High
93,827.00
93,827.00
Day's Low
92,100.00
92,100.00
Volume
93,273
93,273
Avg. Vol
183,552
183,552
52-wk High
95,876.00
95,876.00
52-wk Low
62,624.00
62,624.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Riaan Stassen
|63
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Gerhardus Fourie
|53
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Andre du Plessis
|55
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Nkosana Mashiya
|41
|2016
|Executive Director, Executive - Risk Management
|
Jacobus Carstens
|48
|Executive - Credit