Companhia Paranaense de Energia (CPLE6.SA)

CPLE6.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

27.95BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.07 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
R$ 27.88
Open
R$ 27.78
Day's High
R$ 27.99
Day's Low
R$ 27.56
Volume
540,400
Avg. Vol
558,360
52-wk High
R$ 37.82
52-wk Low
R$ 23.98

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Fernando Xavier Ferreira

66 2015 Chairman, Independent Director

Antonio Sergio de Souza Guetter

55 2017 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Luiz Eduardo da Veiga Sebastiani

54 2013 Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Fabio Malina Losso

42 2016 Chief Governance, Risk and Compliance Officer

Cristiano Hotz

42 2014 Chief Legal and Institutional Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board
Companhia Paranaense de Energia News