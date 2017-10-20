Companhia Paranaense de Energia (CPLE6.SA)
CPLE6.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
27.95BRL
20 Oct 2017
27.95BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.07 (+0.25%)
R$ 0.07 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
R$ 27.88
R$ 27.88
Open
R$ 27.78
R$ 27.78
Day's High
R$ 27.99
R$ 27.99
Day's Low
R$ 27.56
R$ 27.56
Volume
540,400
540,400
Avg. Vol
558,360
558,360
52-wk High
R$ 37.82
R$ 37.82
52-wk Low
R$ 23.98
R$ 23.98
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Fernando Xavier Ferreira
|66
|2015
|Chairman, Independent Director
|
Antonio Sergio de Souza Guetter
|55
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Luiz Eduardo da Veiga Sebastiani
|54
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Fabio Malina Losso
|42
|2016
|Chief Governance, Risk and Compliance Officer
|
Cristiano Hotz
|42
|2014
|Chief Legal and Institutional Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board