Crew Energy Inc (CR.TO)

CR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

3.98CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+0.51%)
Prev Close
$3.96
Open
$3.95
Day's High
$4.01
Day's Low
$3.91
Volume
356,511
Avg. Vol
728,817
52-wk High
$8.10
52-wk Low
$3.40

People

Name Age Since Current Position

John Brussa

59 Chairman of the Board

Dale Shwed

58 2003 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

John Leach

52 2009 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President

Robert Morgan

52 2011 Chief Operating Officer, Senior Vice President

Ken Truscott

58 2009 Senior Vice President - Business Development and Land
Crew Energy Inc News

