Cresud SACIF y A (CRE.BA)
CRE.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
33.80ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.40 (-1.17%)
Prev Close
$34.20
Open
$34.25
Day's High
$34.35
Day's Low
$33.40
Volume
540,804
Avg. Vol
377,876
52-wk High
$36.15
52-wk Low
$21.10
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Eduardo Elsztain
|57
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Alejandro Elsztain
|51
|2011
|Second Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Saul Zang
|71
|2015
|First Vice Chairman of the Board, Director of Investor Relations
|
Matias Ivan Gaivironsky
|40
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Carlos Blousson
|52
|2008
|Chief Executive Officer of International Operations (Paraguay, Bolivia and Uruguay)