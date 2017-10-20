Edition:
Cresud SACIF y A (CRE.BA)

CRE.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

33.80ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.40 (-1.17%)
Prev Close
$34.20
Open
$34.25
Day's High
$34.35
Day's Low
$33.40
Volume
540,804
Avg. Vol
377,876
52-wk High
$36.15
52-wk Low
$21.10

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Eduardo Elsztain

57 2015 Chairman of the Board

Alejandro Elsztain

51 2011 Second Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Saul Zang

71 2015 First Vice Chairman of the Board, Director of Investor Relations

Matias Ivan Gaivironsky

40 2011 Chief Financial Officer

Carlos Blousson

52 2008 Chief Executive Officer of International Operations (Paraguay, Bolivia and Uruguay)
Cresud SACIF y A News

