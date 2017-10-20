Edition:
United States

Credito Real SAB de CV SOFOM ER (CREAL.MX)

CREAL.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

30.74MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.09 (+0.29%)
Prev Close
$30.65
Open
$30.10
Day's High
$31.25
Day's Low
$30.10
Volume
339,708
Avg. Vol
558,140
52-wk High
$37.13
52-wk Low
$3.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Francisco Berrondo Lagos

Chairman of the Board

Angel Francisco Romanos Berrondo

Chief Executive Officer, Director

Carlos Enrique Ochoa Valdes

2016 Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Jose Juan Gonzalez Abundis

2017 Chief Operating Officer

Luis Calixto Lopez Lozano

2005 Legal Counsel
» More People

Credito Real SAB de CV SOFOM ER News

» More CREAL.MX News