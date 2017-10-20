Edition:
United States

CRH Medical Corp (CRH.TO)

CRH.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.96CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.03 (+0.85%)
Prev Close
$2.94
Open
$2.96
Day's High
$3.00
Day's Low
$2.95
Volume
47,930
Avg. Vol
448,492
52-wk High
$12.35
52-wk Low
$2.63

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Anthony Holler

63 2005 Independent Chairman of the Board

Edward Wright

2006 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Richard Bear

48 2006 Chief Financial Officer

Jay Kreger

2016 President of CRH Anesthesia Management

David Johnson

2010 Independent Director
» More People

CRH Medical Corp News

» More CRH.TO News