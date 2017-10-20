Chargeurs SA (CRIP.PA)
CRIP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
24.58EUR
20 Oct 2017
24.58EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.08 (+0.33%)
€0.08 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
€24.50
€24.50
Open
€24.52
€24.52
Day's High
€24.79
€24.79
Day's Low
€24.26
€24.26
Volume
42,441
42,441
Avg. Vol
49,454
49,454
52-wk High
€27.00
€27.00
52-wk Low
€12.80
€12.80
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Michael Fribourg
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Federico Paullier
|Managing Director Chargeurs Wool
|
Laurent Jacques Derolez
|Member of the Executive Committee, CEO of Chargeurs Protective Films
|
Bernard Finckenbein
|Member of the Executive Committee, CEO of Chargeurs Technical Substrates
|
Bernard Vossart
|Member of the Executive Committee, CEO of Chargeurs Interlining
- BRIEF-Chargeurs H1 EBITDA rises to 29.1 million euros
- BRIEF-Chargeurs acquires OMMA
- BRIEF-Chargeurs Olivier Buquen is promoted to group CFO
- CORRECTED-BRIEF-Chargeurs successfully negotiates a new EURO PP for a total of 50 million euros
- BRIEF-Chargeurs announces final dividend and reinvestment procedure