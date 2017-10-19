Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (CROP.NS)
CROP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
216.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs4.20 (+1.98%)
Prev Close
Rs212.30
Open
Rs213.70
Day's High
Rs217.25
Day's Low
Rs212.40
Volume
82,984
Avg. Vol
647,143
52-wk High
Rs246.00
52-wk Low
Rs135.25
