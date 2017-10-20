Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (CRST.L)
CRST.L on London Stock Exchange
588.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
588.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
2.00 (+0.34%)
2.00 (+0.34%)
Prev Close
586.50
586.50
Open
589.00
589.00
Day's High
590.50
590.50
Day's Low
585.50
585.50
Volume
2,140,057
2,140,057
Avg. Vol
907,759
907,759
52-wk High
648.50
648.50
52-wk Low
392.38
392.38
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
William Rucker
|53
|2011
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Stephen Stone
|56
|2005
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Robert Allen
|2017
|Group Finance Director, Director
|
Patrick Bergin
|2017
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
|
Chris Tinker
|2017
|Executive Director, Regeneration Chairman