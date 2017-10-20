Capstone Mining Corp (CS.TO)
CS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
1.55CAD
20 Oct 2017
1.55CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.01 (+0.65%)
$0.01 (+0.65%)
Prev Close
$1.54
$1.54
Open
$1.54
$1.54
Day's High
$1.58
$1.58
Day's Low
$1.52
$1.52
Volume
370,113
370,113
Avg. Vol
1,005,114
1,005,114
52-wk High
$1.81
$1.81
52-wk Low
$0.70
$0.70
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
George Brack
|55
|2009
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Darren Pylot
|49
|2010
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director
|
D. James Slattery
|58
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President
|
Gregg Bush
|57
|2010
|Chief Operating Officer, Senior Vice President
|
Brad Mercer
|57
|2013
|Senior Vice President - Exploration
- BRIEF-Capstone Mining 2017 third quarter production results
- BRIEF-Capstone Mining reports Q2 earnings per share $0.03
- BRIEF-Capstone Mining expects to be within range of 2017 consolidated production guidance
- BRIEF-Capstone Mining reaches agreement to sell Kutcho Project
- BRIEF-Capstone Mining reports Q1 loss per share $0.02