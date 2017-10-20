Edition:
United States

Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.OQ)

CSCO.OQ on NASDAQ Stock Exchange Global Select Market

34.25USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.50 (+1.48%)
Prev Close
$33.75
Open
$34.04
Day's High
$34.38
Day's Low
$34.03
Volume
8,649,279
Avg. Vol
5,691,080
52-wk High
$34.53
52-wk Low
$29.12

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

John Chambers

67 2015 Executive Chairman of the Board

Charles Robbins

51 2015 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Kelly Kramer

49 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President

Rebecca Jacoby

55 2015 Chief Operating Officer, Senior Vice President

Christopher Dedicoat

59 2015 Executive Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Field Operations
» More People

Cisco Systems Inc News

» More CSCO.OQ News