Edition:
United States

Compagnie Sucrerie Marocaine et de Raffinage SA (CSMR.CS)

CSMR.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange

292.00MAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

null-1.30 (-0.44%)
Prev Close
null293.30
Open
null294.00
Day's High
null294.00
Day's Low
null292.00
Volume
38,596
Avg. Vol
38,089
52-wk High
null320.00
52-wk Low
null137.47

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Mohammed Fikrat

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board

Tarik Bouattioui

2014 Finance Manager

Mohamed Khattabi

2010 Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Board

Abdeladim Berramou

2010 Member of the Management Committee, Director of Technical Coordination

Ahmed Echatoui

2014 Information Technology and Acting Human Resources Manager
» More People

Compagnie Sucrerie Marocaine et de Raffinage SA News

» More CSMR.CS News