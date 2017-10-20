Compagnie Sucrerie Marocaine et de Raffinage SA (CSMR.CS)
CSMR.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
292.00MAD
20 Oct 2017
292.00MAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
null-1.30 (-0.44%)
null-1.30 (-0.44%)
Prev Close
null293.30
null293.30
Open
null294.00
null294.00
Day's High
null294.00
null294.00
Day's Low
null292.00
null292.00
Volume
38,596
38,596
Avg. Vol
38,089
38,089
52-wk High
null320.00
null320.00
52-wk Low
null137.47
null137.47
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mohammed Fikrat
|Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Tarik Bouattioui
|2014
|Finance Manager
|
Mohamed Khattabi
|2010
|Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Board
|
Abdeladim Berramou
|2010
|Member of the Management Committee, Director of Technical Coordination
|
Ahmed Echatoui
|2014
|Information Technology and Acting Human Resources Manager