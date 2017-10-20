Constellation Software Inc (CSU.TO)
CSU.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
752.11CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$3.12 (+0.42%)
Prev Close
$748.99
Open
$750.89
Day's High
$755.55
Day's Low
$749.21
Volume
16,971
Avg. Vol
37,231
52-wk High
$755.55
52-wk Low
$575.22
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mark Leonard
|57
|Chairman of the Board, President
|
Jamal Baksh
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Jeff Bender
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer - Harris Operating Group, Director
|
John Billowits
|41
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer - Vela Operating Group
|
Dexter Salna
|President - Perseus Operating Group
- BRIEF-Constellation Software Q2 earnings per share $2.41
- BRIEF-Volaris Group to acquire a provider of insurance software
- BRIEF-Pinkroccade Healthcare enters into multi-year contract for delivery of EMR-Software
- BRIEF-TSS enters into refinancing agreement
- BRIEF-Maryland Transit Administration Awards contract to Trapeze Group