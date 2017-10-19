City Union Bank Ltd (CTBK.NS)
CTBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
157.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Seturaman Mahalingam
|69
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
N. Kamakodi
|36
|2012
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
S. Sundar
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior General Manager
V. Ramesh
|2012
|Compliance Officer, Deputy General Manager, Company Secretary
R. Mohan
|60
|2014
|General Manager, Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
- BRIEF-City Union Bank Q1 NIM 4.47 pct
- BRIEF-India's City Union Bank June-qtr net profit up about 13 pct
- BRIEF-India's City Union Bank seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Kamakodi as CEO
- BRIEF-City Union Bank approves raising 5 bln rupees via QIP
- BRIEF-City Union Bank to consider raising capital