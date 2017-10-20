Canadian Tire Corporation Ltd (CTCa.TO)
CTCa.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
157.88CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.58 (+0.37%)
Prev Close
$157.30
Open
$157.52
Day's High
$158.49
Day's Low
$157.42
Volume
177,449
Avg. Vol
219,918
52-wk High
$171.91
52-wk Low
$128.12
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Maureen Sabia
|2007
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Stephen Wetmore
|2016
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Dean McCann
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Gregory Craig
|2016
|President, Canadian Tire Financial Services
|
Duncan Fulton
|2016
|President - FGL Sports
