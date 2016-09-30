Edition:
United States

City Developments Ltd (CTDM.SI)

CTDM.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

12.87SGD
9:31pm EDT
Change (% chg)

$-0.08 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
$12.95
Open
$12.93
Day's High
$12.93
Day's Low
$12.82
Volume
210,300
Avg. Vol
2,002,193
52-wk High
$13.30
52-wk Low
$8.03

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Leng Beng Kwek

1995 Executive Chairman of the Board

Grant Kelley

52 2014 Chief Executive Officer

Eik Tse Kwek

41 2017 Chief Executive Officer - Designate

Yim Ming Yiong

42 2016 Chief Financial Officer

Steven Tan

2016 Chief Human Resource Officer
City Developments Ltd News

