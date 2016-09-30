City Developments Ltd (CTDM.SI)
CTDM.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
12.87SGD
9:31pm EDT
Change (% chg)
$-0.08 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
$12.95
Open
$12.93
Day's High
$12.93
Day's Low
$12.82
Volume
210,300
Avg. Vol
2,002,193
52-wk High
$13.30
52-wk Low
$8.03
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Leng Beng Kwek
|1995
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Grant Kelley
|52
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Eik Tse Kwek
|41
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer - Designate
|
Yim Ming Yiong
|42
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Steven Tan
|2016
|Chief Human Resource Officer
