Becle SA de CV (CUERVO.MX)

CUERVO.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

29.89MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.01 (-0.03%)
Prev Close
$29.90
Open
$29.88
Day's High
$30.11
Day's Low
$29.13
Volume
1,379,565
Avg. Vol
3,064,178
52-wk High
$37.00
52-wk Low
$28.66

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Juan Francisco Beckmann Vidal

Chairman of the Board

Juan Domingo Beckmann Legorreta

Chief Executive Officer, Director

Daniel Elguea Solis

Chief Financial and Administrative Officer

Mark Teasdale

2007 President and CEO of Proximo Internacional

Alejandro Coronado

2015 Chief Operating Officer
Becle SA de CV News

