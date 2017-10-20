Edition:
Organizacion Cultiba SAB de CV (CULTIBAB.MX)

CULTIBAB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

16.04MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$16.04
Open
$16.04
Day's High
$16.04
Day's Low
$16.04
Volume
401
Avg. Vol
207,987
52-wk High
$21.29
52-wk Low
$15.39

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Juan Ignacio Gallardo Thurlow

70 Chairman of the Board

Eduardo Sanchez Navarro Redo

71 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board

Carlos Gabriel Orozco Alatorre

Chief Financial and Administrative Officer

Alejandro Cortina Gallardo

2014 Director

Juan Cortina Gallardo

48 2000 Director
Organizacion Cultiba SAB de CV News

