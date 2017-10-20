Organizacion Cultiba SAB de CV (CULTIBAB.MX)
CULTIBAB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
16.04MXN
20 Oct 2017
16.04MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$16.04
$16.04
Open
$16.04
$16.04
Day's High
$16.04
$16.04
Day's Low
$16.04
$16.04
Volume
401
401
Avg. Vol
207,987
207,987
52-wk High
$21.29
$21.29
52-wk Low
$15.39
$15.39
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Juan Ignacio Gallardo Thurlow
|70
|Chairman of the Board
|
Eduardo Sanchez Navarro Redo
|71
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Carlos Gabriel Orozco Alatorre
|Chief Financial and Administrative Officer
|
Alejandro Cortina Gallardo
|2014
|Director
|
Juan Cortina Gallardo
|48
|2000
|Director