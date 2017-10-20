Edition:
United States

Chevron Corp (CVX.N)

CVX.N on New York Stock Exchange

118.64USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.44 (+0.37%)
Prev Close
$118.20
Open
$118.62
Day's High
$118.77
Day's Low
$118.09
Volume
2,334,857
Avg. Vol
1,821,914
52-wk High
$120.89
52-wk Low
$99.87

People

Name Age Since Current Position

John Watson

60 2010 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Michael Wirth

56 2017 Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive Vice President

Patricia Yarrington

60 2009 Chief Financial Officer, Vice President

Pierre Breber

52 2016 Executive Vice President - Downstream & Chemicals

Joseph Geagea

57 2015 Executive Vice President - Technology, Projects and Services
Chevron Corp News

