Chevron Corp (CVX.N)
CVX.N on New York Stock Exchange
118.64USD
20 Oct 2017
118.64USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.44 (+0.37%)
$0.44 (+0.37%)
Prev Close
$118.20
$118.20
Open
$118.62
$118.62
Day's High
$118.77
$118.77
Day's Low
$118.09
$118.09
Volume
2,334,857
2,334,857
Avg. Vol
1,821,914
1,821,914
52-wk High
$120.89
$120.89
52-wk Low
$99.87
$99.87
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
John Watson
|60
|2010
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Michael Wirth
|56
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive Vice President
|
Patricia Yarrington
|60
|2009
|Chief Financial Officer, Vice President
|
Pierre Breber
|52
|2016
|Executive Vice President - Downstream & Chemicals
|
Joseph Geagea
|57
|2015
|Executive Vice President - Technology, Projects and Services
- Chevron approves new tech investment to raise output at North Sea field
- UPDATE 10-Oil drops more than 1 pct on profit taking after 4 days of gains
- Chevron suspends drilling activity in Kurdistan
- BRIEF-Chevron is temporarily suspending operations in Iraqi Kurdistan - WSJ